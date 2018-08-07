CLOSE
T.I. Sued For Not Paying Ex-Employees From Former Restaurant 

The Grand Hustle honcho is accused of paying himself and his business associates $40,000 instead of paying off a settlement he owed the employees.

Ant-Man and The Wasp film premiere Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

T.I. is facing a new lawsuit after former employees from his failed Scales 925 restaurant is accusing him of paying himself and his business associates ahead of giving them money to settle unpaid wages. The group of employees says the Grand Hustle boss paid himself and his partners $40,000 instead of handling the $78,000 settlement he reached with them earlier this year.

The Blast reports:

Back in February, T.I. and his partners reached a settlement to pay $78,000 to a group of ex-employees – including Avery Lee, Kyle Vargas, Khori Vargas, and Shawn Yarborough – to end their lawsuit accusing the rapper of screwing them out of overtime pay.

The new lawsuit claims T.I. settled a separate lawsuit with a business partner and was paid $40,000. The ex-employees say he and his partners hid this payment from their creditors and kept the asset for their own personal use.

The ex-employees claim T.I. has only paid a portion of what was owed to them, so they believe the $40,000 should have gone to them.

T.I. has yet to respond to the new lawsuit.

The outlet adds that Scales 925 opened in 2015 and closed the year after.

Photo: WENN

T.I. Sued For Not Paying Ex-Employees From Former Restaurant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

