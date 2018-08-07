CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

Arlington To Test Autonomous Ride Service

3 reads
Leave a comment
Corner between Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, New York City

Source: Busà Photography / Getty

Arlington’s next phase of testing self-driving vehicles will have them on streets in the city’s entertainment district by October, according to a presentation set to be given to the city council Tuesday.

At least three vehicles could be on the road by October 19th, the presentation shows, on streets with a speed limit under 35 mph. The routes would include streets around AT&T Stadium, Texas Live!, Globe Life Park and Six Flags.

Arlington tested low-speed, Milo shuttles on trails around the stadiums for the past year, but not on streets.

Drive.ai started operating it’s vehicles in July in a Frisco business park. They operate with safety drivers for now, but are expected to advance to ride-along chaperones, and later to remote operators.

Arlington’s presentation says program planning will continue through August, with a total cost of $435,000 to $687,500 depending on options chosen.

via CBS11

See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]
97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
51 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , self driving cars , self driving cars arlington texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Arrests Made After 12 Killed, 66 Shot…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
EXCLUSIVE: NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Talks ‘Call of…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
T.I. Sued For Not Paying Ex-Employees From Former…
 3 hours ago
08.07.18
Fat Joe Claps At Eric Benet Saying Hip-Hop…
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
Rapper Jean Grae and Quelle Chris Married [Photos]
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
Cardi B To Headline San Antonio’s Mala Luna…
 5 hours ago
08.07.18
Drake Is Locking Down “God’s Plan” Trademark
 5 hours ago
08.07.18
50 Cent Explains Why He Took Back Strip…
 7 hours ago
08.07.18
Cypress Hill “Band of Gypsies,” Kevin Gates “Vouch”…
 16 hours ago
08.06.18
Big Mad: Azealia Banks Calls Out Beyoncé Because…
 16 hours ago
08.06.18
10 Things We Learned from Taylor Bennett on…
 18 hours ago
08.06.18
Off-Duty NYC Cop Shot Man Then Planted Evidence…
 21 hours ago
08.06.18
Travis Scott Puts Houston Firmly On His Shoulders…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
13 College Football Players Suspended For Selling Air…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Meet Tyler Mitchell, The 23-Year-Old Photographer Who Shot…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close