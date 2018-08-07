CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Big Mad: Azealia Banks Calls Out Beyoncé Because She Is Beyoncé

Probably her most laughable rant yet.

0 reads
Leave a comment
NOS Alive Festival - Day 3

Source: Pedro Gomes / Getty

One thing Azealia Banks is good at is having an unpopular opinion. She now has a bone to pick with Beyoncé.

Over the weekend, the polarizing performer once again took to social media to throw salt on another celebrity. This time her target was Mrs. Carter and as expected she put her master troll skills to work.

On her Instagram live account Banks first accused Bey of style thievery. “Like Beyoncé loves to push the female empowerment sh*t but is just always trying to steal from talented women and out do them.. but she never really does” she theorized.

Later she would cite that she directly jacked Azealia’s choreography from a 2015 video that you probably never heard of until now. “I realized that my ex-dancer Ashanti choreographed for Beyoncé and stole the original choreography @gypjap made for count contessa.”

The “212” rapper took it a step further and even criticized her epic Coachella performance. “Beyoncé needs to get over herself and just hire me cause even though Coachella was cute…it was still more of the same.” Right.

Somehow she was able to correlate B’s swag to thot behavior. “Like we don’t need anymore Beyoncé thot moments. Nobody needs Beyoncé doing #ootd’s like she’s some up and coming fashion toast b*tch. It’s like what’s next?? … Beyonce’s Fashion Nova collaboration???? I have NO CLUE why she wants to be a regular bitch. It makes me sad.”

This is not the first time she has called the Destiny’s Child star out. She had some choice words for ‘Yonce on Twitter after she released Lemonade. “Just six months ago you told every black girl in the industry to ‘bow down’ now you want to stick up for black folk lol. Queens are supposed to lead, they don’t step on the spirits of  the girls who came after them then to just try to take that same spirit.”

You can view her shade below.

#AzealiaBanks had some things to get off of her chest about #Beyonce 👀🐝

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Ironically Beyoncé’s Vogue Magazine cover leaked online around the same time of this rant; just saying.

Via HipHopDX

Photo: WENN.com

Big Mad: Azealia Banks Calls Out Beyoncé Because She Is Beyoncé was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cypress Hill “Band of Gypsies,” Kevin Gates “Vouch”…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
Big Mad: Azealia Banks Calls Out Beyoncé Because…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
10 Things We Learned from Taylor Bennett on…
 10 hours ago
08.06.18
Off-Duty NYC Cop Shot Man Then Planted Evidence…
 12 hours ago
08.06.18
Travis Scott Puts Houston Firmly On His Shoulders…
 13 hours ago
08.06.18
13 College Football Players Suspended For Selling Air…
 13 hours ago
08.06.18
Meet Tyler Mitchell, The 23-Year-Old Photographer Who Shot…
 14 hours ago
08.06.18
Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting…
 14 hours ago
08.06.18
50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Cut A “Get…
 14 hours ago
08.06.18
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Good Deeds: Ludacris Paid for Stranger’s Groceries in…
 14 hours ago
08.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game…
 15 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 15 hours ago
08.06.18
John David Washington Gushes Over His Mother Pauletta…
 16 hours ago
08.06.18
Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In…
 18 hours ago
08.06.18
Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For…
 19 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A…
 19 hours ago
08.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close