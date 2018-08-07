Just last month OG Hip-Hop group Cypress Hill was finally blessed with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and with their new album Elephants on Acid set for a late September release, the Los Angelenos come through with some new work to build some buzz.

Linking up with some Egyptian Hip-Hop stoners in their visual to “Band of Gypsies,” Cypress Hill keep their mantra of weed, beats, and wildin’ out alive and well decades into their distinguished career.

Kevin Gates meanwhile takes a trip down to LA and hangs with the homies in Watts where he got much love and daps for his clip to “Vouch.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Young Buck featuring Tray 8, Curren$y featuring T.Y., and more.

CYPRESS HILL – “BAND OF GYPSIES”

KEVIN GATES – “VOUCH”

VIC MENSA FT. G-EAZY – “REVERSE”

CURREN$Y FT. T.Y. – “SPACESHIP”

YOUNG BUCK FT. TRAY 8 – “DOUBLE BACK”

SMOKEPURPP FT. LIL PUMP – “NEPHEW”

OMB PEEZY – “GOT YOU”

NICKY JAM, BAD BUNNY & ARCANGEL – “SATISFACCION”

CMDWN FT. CHIEF KEEF – “ROXANNE”

EBHONI – “WARNING”

CITY GIRLS – “PERIOD (WE LIVE)”

Cypress Hill “Band of Gypsies,” Kevin Gates “Vouch” & More | Daily Visuals 8.6.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: