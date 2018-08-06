CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Off-Duty NYC Cop Shot Man Then Planted Evidence On Victim, Allegedly [Video]

NYPD isn't playing fair—even on their day off.

4 reads
Leave a comment
NYPD OFF-DUTY COPS PLANTS EVIDENCE

Source: SCREEN CAP / WABC NEWS / SCREEN CAP / WABC NEWS

It is clear dirty cops are still in the NYC justice system. A lawman allegedly assaulted a man then attempted to make the dispute to look crime related.

On the morning of Thursday, August 2 New York officer Ritchard Blake shot Thayvone Santana in Brooklyn. The two reportedly got into a heated confrontation that turned violent.

In footage captured from the scene the sergeant is shown planting an object near the victim. The badge then looks up and realizes the presence of a surveillance camera and continues to retrieve the unknown item.

According to the reports findings, Blake alleged they did not have any prior interactions and that he shot Santana in self-defense after a thwarted robbery attempt. It seems the cover-up goes even deeper as Thayvone’s family stated to WABC that the two men had been feuding over a woman for weeks. “We think there may have been some dispute prior to this incident,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan in a press briefing.

This is not the first time the 18-year veteran has been in hot water with the department. Previously he was placed on probation due to a domestic battery charge. He is now on modified duty following the shooting. “There are certain things that we saw in this investigation that we have questions that we want answered at this point, until we answer that we felt it was best to place him on modified duty,” Chief Monahan explained.

Thankfully Santana survived the shot to the head. He remains in stable condition. You can view the video of the incident below.

Via Raw Story

Photo: NYPD/YouTube

Off-Duty NYC Cop Shot Man Then Planted Evidence On Victim, Allegedly [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 Things We Learned from Taylor Bennett on…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
Off-Duty NYC Cop Shot Man Then Planted Evidence…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
Travis Scott Puts Houston Firmly On His Shoulders…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
Meet Tyler Mitchell, The 23-Year-Old Photographer Who Shot…
 6 hours ago
08.06.18
Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting…
 6 hours ago
08.06.18
50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Cut A “Get…
 6 hours ago
08.06.18
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Good Deeds: Ludacris Paid for Stranger’s Groceries in…
 7 hours ago
08.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game…
 7 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
John David Washington Gushes Over His Mother Pauletta…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In…
 10 hours ago
08.06.18
Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For…
 11 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A…
 12 hours ago
08.06.18
Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped…
 12 hours ago
08.06.18
Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos]
 12 hours ago
08.06.18
Struggle Savant Sean Kingston May Have Royalties Seized…
 12 hours ago
08.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close