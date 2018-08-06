While Chance The Rapper’s been racking up all kinds of praise and accolades for his musical artistry, his younger brother Taylor Bennett’s been hard at work carving out a niche in the game not only for himself, but for his city and the LGBT community he represents.

Today (Aug. 6), the Chicago rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club to plug his latest EP, Be Yourself, and speak about his life ever since he came out the closet.

Speaking about how his parents found out about his sexuality at the same time as the world to how the announcement changed the way he goes through his DM’s, Taylor Bennett isn’t just comfortable answering any question asked but he’s also comfortable living his best life.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Taylor Bennett on The Breakfast Club.

10 Things We Learned from Taylor Bennett on ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: