CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black Daughters Are Stars In The Making

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

We may have given Madonna the side eye once…

 

Or twice.

Or many times over the years…

 

But that may have caused us to overlook how beautiful her young daughters have grown up to be! The Black ones.

Wonder and Amazement!! 💕💕💕 #happymothersday

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

After much criticism and struggle, Madge adopted Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017.

 

They’re literally the stars of her Instagram.

This just in…………. Breaking News 😍😍😍 #girlsjustwannahavefun

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

Talk about “born beauty”. Hopefully the girls get into modeling soon.

 

 

Madonna’s oldest daughter Lourdes Leon is 22 now, and outchea living her best life.

#lolaleon#lourdesleon#madonna

A post shared by Lola Leon (@lolas.bubble) on

 

Which gives Madge time and energy to focus on the young ones. And we love every moment of it.

Who is Kumba……,…….😂😂😂

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

Hit the flip to see more beautiful moments of the beautiful girls.

Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black Daughters Are Stars In The Making was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Good Deeds: Ludacris Paid for Stranger’s Groceries in…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 4 hours ago
08.06.18
John David Washington Gushes Over His Mother Pauletta…
 4 hours ago
08.06.18
Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In…
 7 hours ago
08.06.18
Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos]
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
Struggle Savant Sean Kingston May Have Royalties Seized…
 9 hours ago
08.06.18
Kendrick Lamar Becomes 1st Rapper Not Named Eminem…
 12 hours ago
08.06.18
50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration “Get The…
 12 hours ago
08.06.18
Black Panther Is Now The Third Movie Ever…
 24 hours ago
08.05.18
“Power Talk” Episode 6 Teaser
 1 day ago
08.05.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close