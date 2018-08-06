CLOSE
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A Changed Man?

Ghost goes on an apology tour?

Power Episode 506 - A Changed Man?

Source: Starz / Starz

The enemy of my enemy is still my enemy, but we can work together to get the job done. 

That’s not the original quote, but when traditional adversaries collaborate like rappers post diss track feud, you know you’ll have an interesting episode of Power.

After a spiritual counseling session with Rev. Macedon, Ghost vows to become a changed man. So in typical Ghost fashion, he transforms into early aughts Usher Raymond as he hopes to make amends with the people he’s wronged.

First up was Angela. We return to Ms. Valdez’s apartment to find Ghost, fresh from his penthouse eviction, apologizing for the way he ended the relationship. The only reason he left was due to Milan’s threats and nothing more. Angela let’s Ghost sleep on the couch while she struggles to reconcile with her mixed emotions. Of course, the next day Tasha visits Angela, with Ghost fresh in his struggle walk of shame apparel, to prep for her NYPD interrogation about Ray Ray’s murder. What shocked Ghost even more than the visit was discovering that Tasha and Angie have planned to bury the murder and save Tariq this entire time without his input and because they don’t want Ghost to drip his wack juice on their machinations.

Photo: Starz

