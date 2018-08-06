CLOSE
Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos]

Bey slaying over at Anna Wintour's spot.

Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

As previously reported, Beyoncé covers the always humongous September issue of Vogue magazine. The feature story is delivered in Bey’s own words, so you know that it’s real. 

Some excerpts from the cover story include:

On being pregnancy & body acceptance:

“After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it… After the twins, I approached things very differently.”

“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot. To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller.”

On her journey:

“I look at the woman I was in my 20s and I see a young lady growing into confidence but intent on pleasing everyone around her. I now feel so much more beautiful, so much sexier, so much more interesting. And so much more powerful.”

On her legacy:

“I’m in a place of gratitude right now. I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry. I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full.”

Check out some photos courtesy of Tyler Mitchell, the first Black man to shoot a Vogue cover (which is HELLA late) below and on the flip. Peep the full story, penned by Clover Hope, right here.

The September 2018 issue of Vogue hits newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on August 14, and nationwide on August 21.

Photos: Tyler Mitchell/Courtesy of Vogue

Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

