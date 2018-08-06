CLOSE
DFW
#WordEyeHeard: The Dallas Zoo Opening An Hour Early in August

High angle view of flamingoes in a zoo, Dallas Zoo, Dallas, Texas, USA

Source: Panoramic Images / Getty

Starting on Monday, Aug. 6, the Dallas Zoo will be opening its gates at 8 a.m. so that guests can enjoy before the summer heat takes over.

The zoo says the extra time will allow families to enjoy more time before children head back to school and also to beat the heat.

Dubbed the “early bird” activities, visitors will be able to visit the Wilds of Africa area to see how the staff and animals get ready for regular zoo day. Guests can also watch the zoo’s elephants, cheetahs, lions and hippos during the “early bird” hours.

The zoo says the extra hour can be used to visit the its new baby gorilla, Saambili, and mom, Hope.

And yes! You will be able to feed the giraffes at 8 a.m. as well.

The zoo will still remain open until 5 p.m. each day. Admission will be the same price — $15 for adults, $12 for kids and free admission for children 2 and under.

via CBSDFW

Ciara Hits Central Park Zoo For Her 29th Birthday

Ciara Hits Central Park Zoo For Her 29th Birthday

