50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration “Get The Strap” Snippet Hits The Web

Via | HotNewHipHop

50 Cent has taken a liking to Tekashi 6ix9ine , and it’s easy to see why. The two New Yorkers are known for their many beefs, outlandish personalities, and internet trolling. It makes sense that 50 and Tekashi would team up for a song together, and it was revealed this weekend that their collaboration would be called “ Get The Strap .”

50 Cent’s most popular catchphrase is getting its own song, and Uncle Murda will also be featured on the track. “Get The Strap” will premiere on episode 8 of 50’s hit show Power. Uncle Murda’s associate Blanco originally announced the single on Instagram. “

This Get The Strap Record Is @unclemurda x @50cent x @6ix9ine,” wrote Blanco. “Produced By @trilogy x @tellemblancosentya The Song Will Premier On Power S5 Episode 8 Yea Yea Go Get The Strap ” His post has since been removed, but another leak of information has given fans a preview of the track.