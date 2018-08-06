CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Becomes 1st Rapper Not Named Eminem To Have A 300-Week Billboard Charting Album

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Released in October 2012, Kendrick Lamar’s classic studio debut album good kid, m.A.A.d. cityput the Compton native on his current trajectory to be on the receiving end of Pulitzer Prizes, among countless other accolades.

In the original album review, HipHopDX called the album “a shot at history,” which has turned out to be a prophecy fulfilled.

Billboard recently discovered that the soon-to-be six-year-old album (which currently — and astonishingly — sits at No. 116 on the Billboard 200) spent its 300th week on the chart.

