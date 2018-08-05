Even Melania Trump Supports LeBron James

Donald Trump dropped a tweet that even topped his usual headass standards when he questioned the intelligence of Don Lemon and LeBron James. You know it’s bad when even Melania Trump has chosen to be on LeBron’s side.

In a statement to CNN, the FLOTUS’ rep, Stephanie Grisham, relayed the following press statement. “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today. As you know, Mrs. Trump has traveled the country and world talking to children about their well-being, healthy living, and the importance of responsible online behavior with her Be Best initiative.”

It’s not like Trump has been particularly loyal to his, ya know, wife, considering he’s paid off porn stars he’s slept with to keep quiet, allegedly.

As for King James, he used his millions to build a school. So there’s that.

@ipromiseschool 🙏🏾 #WeAreFamily #MoreThanAnAthlete A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 31, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

