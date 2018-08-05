CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her Groceries

Luda's cup of karma is filled to the brim.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Columbia Picture's 'The Equalizer 2'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ludacris pays it forward. A Georgia woman in a financial crunch detailed how the Atlanta rapper paid for her groceries in a Facebook post that has since gone viral. 

Before you even say it, she was shopping in Whole Foods because she got a gift card.

Reports CNN:

Since losing her husband to brain cancer in 2014, she said, she has struggled to make ends meet, taking care of four rescued dogs, two rescued cats and her elderly, blind chicken named Dixie.

A friend bought Jaramillo a gift card for groceries at a Whole Foods in the Atlanta area to help her out, she said. So she went shopping “with a dream of hummus and fresh food,” she wrote on Facebook, and special food for her dogs.

In the checkout lane, Jaramillo told CNN, she realized her items had been mixed in with those of the “handsome stranger” in line ahead of her. What she didn’t realize is the man was Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, the rapper and actor who calls Atlanta home.

It gets better.

“I got this,” said Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, according to a grocery shopper Therra Gwyn Jaramillo.

“Whoa,” she said to the cashier. “Oh no, sorry, that’s mine. So sorry.” As they sorted out the discrepancy, the man suddenly said, “I might as well get it.”

Jaramillo said she nervously tried to stop the cashier scanning the items, realizing the $250 gift card wasn’t going to be enough. “I hadn’t added things in my head correctly,” she said on Facebook. “My head hasn’t worked all month due to stress.”

That’s when the man said, “I got this,” Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo said she couldn’t believe the kind gesture taking place right before her eyes. The size of the kindness: $375, the total bill.

“I stared wide-eyed at this handsome young African-American man, this stranger, as if he’d just dropped through the ceiling like a black James Bond,” she said on Facebook.

The beauty here is that Ludacris did this out of the kindness of his heart, not to score points with the public If the woman hadn’t shared the story, we may have never heard about it.

Salute. Peep her full account below.

Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her Groceries was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her Groceries

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 7 hours ago
08.05.18
Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For…
 8 hours ago
08.05.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 8 hours ago
08.05.18
Randy Moss Wore Tie With Names Of Black…
 9 hours ago
08.05.18
Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her…
 9 hours ago
08.05.18
Even Melania Trump Supports LeBron James
 10 hours ago
08.05.18
Tekashi69 Not Cooperating with Cops in Kidnapping Case
 10 hours ago
08.05.18
Blake Griffin
#WordEyeHeard: Blake Griffin is NOT Paying That Much…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
MJ Semi-Woke: Michael Jordan Sides With LeBron James…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
 1 day ago
08.04.18
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
Mac Miller Reflects On & Releases Past On…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
Ne-Yo Thinks Hip-Hop Needs To Fully Embrace LGBTQ…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close