Randy Moss Wore Tie With Names Of Black People Killed By Police To Pro Football HOF Induction

Say their names.

NFL: AUG 04 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Randy Moss is very, very woke. The tie he wore during his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame was emblazoned with the names of 12 African-Americans who were killed by police. 

Moss didn’t make mention of the tie during his speech. But he did speak on it during an interview on the NFL Network.

“So, what I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they’re not alone. I’m not here voicing… but by these names on my tie, and a big platform as the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country and I just wanted to let these family members know they’re not alone.”

Some of the name on Moss’ tie included Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott and Sandra Bland.

Much respect to Randy Moss, and we’re still with Kap.

