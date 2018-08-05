CLOSE
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out Their Minds After Eating Edibles

Dog at Espraiado Canyon

Source: Eduardo Bassotto / Getty

Make sure you hide the weed from your dogs.

Or else they can end up smacked out their minds — which will simultaneously be hilarious to watch, but also scary.

Just take Rita from Orange Grove, Texas.

The tiny little Chihuahua was on a nice stroll with owner Seth Mersing when they found an edible at a park.

One thing led to another and Seth was left with a canine baked to perfection.

Seth had to take his dog to the veterinarian when he noticed she was acting strange and it seemed she was losing consciousness. According to BuzzFeed, the VCA Oso Creek Animal Hospital and Emergency Center confirmed that Rita had ingested THC — the chemical found in marijuana — and they kept her overnight.

Though the dog made it out their high spell okay, medical officials say marijuana can still be harmful to pets. According to Pet Poison Hotline, the substance is poisonous and can cause seizures, low heart rate, low blood pressure and respiratory depression.

If your dog takes a dip in the herbal essence, you should call a veterinarian or Pet Poison Helpline immediately.

But in the meantime, that doesn’t mean we can’t be entertained by the done dogs.

Swipe through for more hilarious clips of baked canines. It’s oh so scary, yet oh so funny.

photos
