CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tekashi69 Not Cooperating with Cops in Kidnapping Case

Who liberated Tekashia69 of his jewelry?

11 reads
Leave a comment
Tekashi69

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Remember when Tekashi69 got pistol-whipped outside of his home, kidnapped and liberated of a bunch of his jewelry? Well the Brooklyn rapper isn’t working with cops on getting his good backs.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Tekashi refused to describe to police the type of jewelry stolen or even estimate their value, though he told us it was nearly $1 mil.

What’s more … we’re told his driver would NOT fill out a lost property form for the stolen iPhone and would not tell cops if the tracking software had been activated. BTW, we’re told Tekashi’s GF has also stopped cooperating.

Refusing to divulge what was stolen makes it incredibly hard for cops to know exactly what they’re looking for. But, we’re told cops are still active on the case because, as we reported, surveillance video backs the rapper’s claims.

Tekashi reportedly remade his jewelry. Since then, a very smart good took to social media to show off one of Tekashi’s pilfered chains while the rapper has noted he thinks it was an inside job.

Our guess, Tekashi’s jewelry really wasn’t worth the $1 million he claimed, and he knows exactly who robbed him, but fears the repercussions.

It’s not snitching if you’re not ’bout that life. Tell us what you think in the comments.

Photo:

Tekashi69 Not Cooperating with Cops in Kidnapping Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tekashi69 Not Cooperating with Cops in Kidnapping Case

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tekashi69 Not Cooperating with Cops in Kidnapping Case
 2 hours ago
08.05.18
Blake Griffin
#WordEyeHeard: Blake Griffin is NOT Paying That Much…
 18 hours ago
08.04.18
MJ Semi-Woke: Michael Jordan Sides With LeBron James…
 21 hours ago
08.04.18
From “Cool” To “Corny”: 7 Famous Women Who…
 23 hours ago
08.04.18
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
 24 hours ago
08.04.18
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
Mac Miller Reflects On & Releases Past On…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
Ne-Yo Thinks Hip-Hop Needs To Fully Embrace LGBTQ…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
19 items
Twitter Cooks President Cheeto Chump Over Calling LeBron…
 1 day ago
08.04.18
City Girls’ JT & Resha, The Other Women…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Mac Miller Drops Fifth Studio Album “Swimming” [LISTEN]
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Machine Gun Kelly “Loco,” Fetty Wap ft. Albee…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Say What? Drink It With Peanuts & Other…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Sibling Rivalry: 10 Times The Kardashians Were At…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close