Ciara Responds to Slim Thug’s Comments About her “Square” Husband

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Source: Olivier Douliery / Stringer / Getty

Slim Thug caused an internet-wide debate when he took to a Houston radio show to speak on Ciara’s relationship with Russell Wilson. If you missed that, in a nutshell, he claimed that women who have a history of dating street dudes don’t truly turn a corner and love a “corny, square” man like Russell. Instead, they settle with them purely out of a desire for financial security.

Why he chose to use Ciara as an example, rather than his own ex, Letoya Luckett, who has moved on to marry a “square” entreprenuer…we don’t know. But, we digress.

It didn’t take long for Ciara to catch wind of Slim Thug’s critique of her leveled-up love life. In response, the songstress reiterated that age-old adage (that is apparently lost on folks still in love with a ‘street image’)…”When you know better, you do better.” CiCi says at some point, you owe it to yourself to quit your bad habits and live a good life for a change…

She also lets it be known that while some of y’all may still think sipping lean, being noncommittal, smashing IG models and having multiple out of wedlock kids is the littest thing on the planet…she’s upgraded her concept of what’s ‘cool’ in a man…

[caption id="attachment_2980797" align="alignleft" width="768"] Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty[/caption] Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to show us why they are one of our favorite couples right now. The two recently went on an epic honeymoon trip to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and definitely looks like they are having a blast! From China to South Africa to Botswana, take a look at their around the world baecation. Happy anniversary!

