Ne-Yo Thinks Hip-Hop Needs To Fully Embrace LGBTQ Community

Travis Scott found himself in the middle of a controversy after a version of artist David LaChapelle’s album cover for his latest project Astroworld edited out transgender model Amanda Lepore. On Friday (Aug. 3), Ne-Yo doesn’t directly address the matter but says Hip-Hop needs to step up and embrace the LGBTQ community.

The singer and “World of Dance” judge was leaving LAX Friday when we brought up the controversy over a transgender model being edited out of Travis Scott’s new album cover. Ne-Yo doesn’t slam the rapper — especially since Travis’ team says it wasn’t his fault — but he makes it clear LGBT models deserve more respect and equal treatment in hip-hop.

And, if someone were to spearhead a movement on behalf of those models … Ne-Yo says they’d go down in history.

Ne-Yo might correct on this front, but the topic of sexual orientation is still a touchy one across the Hip-Hop landscape.

