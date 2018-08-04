CLOSE
MJ Semi-Woke: Michael Jordan Sides With LeBron James Over That Guy

Michael Jordan knows a winner when he sees one. No Kwame Brown jokes, please.

Michael Jordan is woke, sort of. Air Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets and the Jumpman logo himself, issued a statement today supporting LeBron James after getting namechecked by Donald Trump in a derogatory tweet aimed at King James. 

Surprise, surprise, last night the Cheeto In Chief came for a pair of Black men, James and CNN’s Don Lemon, via tweet, and he’s getting dragged for it.

But the tweet’s kicker (“I like Mike!”) had many wondering if Jordan would respond. Today’s statement proves what many suspected—he’s Team LeBron.

“I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community,” was MJ’s official statement.

The statement was a bit too cut and dry for our taste, but considering how MJ went out of his way to avoid political commentary while he was a player, we’ll take.

All that said, Donald Trump takes yet another L. And on Barack Obama’s birthday, no less.

So far, LeBron James is unbothered.

