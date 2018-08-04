CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Needs His Own TV Show After This One

Pace yourself before you press play. Uncle Snoop may be on to a hit show. First 48 commentary in the  perspective of Snoop . Peep his natural input and advice for the accused in the hot seat. Somebody submit the legend’s name for free game asap.

