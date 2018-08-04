CLOSE
Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Is Having The Worst Summer Ever

Warning! The footage is pretty graphic.

Sophie Brussaux

Source: Sophie Brussaux / Instagram

Sophie Brussaux lived a relatively chill life until that fateful May 29th day when Pusha T dropped the “Story Of Adidon” diss track, exposing Drake for having a secret son.

 

Rumors had been swirling for months that Drizzy fathered a child with Sophie, but Push blew the lid off for the world to see. Ever since then, Sophie has had some trouble adjusting with the whole world watching.

Back in May, her former agent revealed that she had recently been deported and banned from returning to the U.S. for at least five years. Is that what Pusha meant by Drake “playing border patrol”?

 

Now folks are saying that Drake is fighting for custody of his baby.  If that isn’t stressful enough, there’s a video making it’s rounds on the Internet of a woman (allegedly Sophie) having sex with four guys in a hotel.

 

Sophie has yet to deny or confirm whether or not it’s her in the video. But Pornhub did see a spike in searches of her name this week.

 

Good luck for the next 18 years, Drizzy.

via GIPHY

Deportations & Orgy Allegations: Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Is Having The Worst Summer Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com

