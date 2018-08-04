CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Machine Gun Kelly “Loco,” Fetty Wap ft. Albee Al “What You Know About Loyalty” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.18

Machine Gun Kelly gets Jersey Shore lit and Fetty Wap turns up in the hood with Albee Al. Today's Daily Visuals

2 reads
Leave a comment

Source: 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 1 – Performances Featuring: Fetty Wap Where: New York, New York, United States When: 20 Aug 2016 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com 

On the day that Mac Miller released his latest album the ghost of his girlfriend’s present seems to continue to haunt him thanks to Machine Gun Kelly.

For his visuals to “Loco,” MGK hangs out with Ariana Grande’s fiancé, Pete Davidson where they get white boy wasted, tear up some grub, and act a fool in a hotel. With a title like “Loco” you’d think there’d be one Spanish guy in the clip or at least a Spanish culture reference, but it’s all good.

Back in the hood Fetty Wap and Albee Al hang out with their crew on the block and ask that age old question, “What You Know About Loyalty.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Freddie Gibbs, Kevin George, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “LOCO”

FETTY WAP FT. ALBEE AL – “WHAT YOU KNOW ABOUT LOYALTY”

FREDDIE GIBBS – “AUTOMATIC”

BLU & SHAFIQ HUSAYN FT. JIMETTA ROSE – “L.A. L.A.”

KEVIN GEORGE – “MIA”

KIDDO MARV FT. CITY GIRLS & MAJOR NINE – “REAL DRIP”

JOSE GUAPO FT. YOUNG SCOOTER – “BLAME IT ON THE STREETS”

Machine Gun Kelly “Loco,” Fetty Wap ft. Albee Al “What You Know About Loyalty” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Machine Gun Kelly “Loco,” Fetty Wap ft. Albee Al “What You Know About Loyalty” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.18

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
City Girls’ JT & Resha, The Other Women…
 5 hours ago
08.03.18
Mac Miller Drops Fifth Studio Album “Swimming” [LISTEN]
 6 hours ago
08.03.18
Machine Gun Kelly “Loco,” Fetty Wap ft. Albee…
 6 hours ago
08.03.18
Say What? Drink It With Peanuts & Other…
 7 hours ago
08.03.18
Sibling Rivalry: 10 Times The Kardashians Were At…
 9 hours ago
08.03.18
Flashback Friday: 5 Moments From The 1995 Source…
 10 hours ago
08.03.18
Former Ralph Lauren Designer Details How Their Most…
 11 hours ago
08.03.18
Trophy Unlocked: NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record,…
 11 hours ago
08.03.18
Dance Like Ciara: The Best #LevelUpChallege Fan Videos…
 12 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott On ‘Astroworld’ Significance, Houston Love, Stormi…
 12 hours ago
08.03.18
Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s…
 12 hours ago
08.03.18
YG Comes Through With His Third Studio Album…
 13 hours ago
08.03.18
Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana
 13 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For…
 14 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott Accused Of Transphobia On ‘Astroworld’ Album…
 17 hours ago
08.03.18
Drake “In My Feelings” Music Video ft. LaLa…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close