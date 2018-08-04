On the day that Mac Miller released his latest album the ghost of his girlfriend’s present seems to continue to haunt him thanks to Machine Gun Kelly.

For his visuals to “Loco,” MGK hangs out with Ariana Grande’s fiancé, Pete Davidson where they get white boy wasted, tear up some grub, and act a fool in a hotel. With a title like “Loco” you’d think there’d be one Spanish guy in the clip or at least a Spanish culture reference, but it’s all good.

Back in the hood Fetty Wap and Albee Al hang out with their crew on the block and ask that age old question, “What You Know About Loyalty.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Freddie Gibbs, Kevin George, and more.

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “LOCO”

FETTY WAP FT. ALBEE AL – “WHAT YOU KNOW ABOUT LOYALTY”

FREDDIE GIBBS – “AUTOMATIC”

BLU & SHAFIQ HUSAYN FT. JIMETTA ROSE – “L.A. L.A.”

KEVIN GEORGE – “MIA”

KIDDO MARV FT. CITY GIRLS & MAJOR NINE – “REAL DRIP”

JOSE GUAPO FT. YOUNG SCOOTER – “BLAME IT ON THE STREETS”

Machine Gun Kelly “Loco,” Fetty Wap ft. Albee Al “What You Know About Loyalty” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: