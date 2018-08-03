CLOSE
Entertainment News
Dance Like Ciara: The Best #LevelUpChallege Fan Videos So Far

When CiCi moves, you move.

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Outside Arrivals

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

Ciara has completely inspired the Internet ever since she dropped her fierce “Level Up” music video.

Dancers around the world have given their all, dropping moves for the #LevelUpChallenge.

Some people nailed Ciara’s choreography step-by-step…

 

While others took things to a whole new level…

 

I guess that’s what the song requires right?

Swipe through for some of the best interpretations of CiCi’s #LevelUpChallenge, and hopefully you will come away inspired, hype, or just plain entertained!

