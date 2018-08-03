Say What? Drink It With Peanuts & Other Weird Things You Can Do With Coca-Cola

So, putting peanuts in Coca-Cola is a thing and folks are trippin’ out about it.

Putting peanuts in a Coke is a Southern tradition pic.twitter.com/njGgjVqUy7 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 1, 2018

If you put peanuts in coke imma beat yo ass — W – TheCurator 👍 (@Thefluuu) August 2, 2018

If you haven’t tried peanuts in Coke, you haven’t lived. Don’t knock it until you’ve tasted it. Salt, sugar, sweet savory. My lunch. All three food groups if you add Fritos. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) August 2, 2018

The fact that it’s a Southern tradition is proof that this ain’t nothing new.

I think the peanuts in coke is a generational thing bc my gma and all her homies in the country did it. She said it was a sweet and salty lituation basically. — Gia (@PaintPrimadxnna) August 2, 2018

Y’all never put peanuts in a glass bottle of coke? pic.twitter.com/WMbVJxLilT — Chicken Wing Papí Mike Tré (@TheMikeTre) August 1, 2018

Would you try it if you haven’t already?

Peanuts in Coke doesn’t seem so weird after you see the other wacky thinks people do with soda. Hit the flip to check it out.

