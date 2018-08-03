Travis Scott On ‘Astroworld’ Significance, Houston Love, Stormi & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Travis Scott called into Keisha Nicole‘s show and the pair chopped it up about Astroworld, a few of Travis’ favorite rappers out of the H including Maxo Kream, Don Toliver and Ashton Travis, explained what being a first-time father meant to him in recording the album and more!

