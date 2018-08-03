Travis Scott On ‘Astroworld’ Significance, Houston Love, Stormi & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 08.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Travis Scott called into Keisha Nicole‘s show and the pair chopped it up about Astroworld, a few of Travis’ favorite rappers out of the H including Maxo KreamDon Toliver and Ashton Travis, explained what being a first-time father meant to him in recording the album and more!

RELATED: Travis Scott’s #Astroworld Already Has The H On Fire [NEW ALBUM]

RELATED: H-Town Takes In Travis Scott Astroworld Heads Across The City [PHOTOS]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Travis Scott On ‘Astroworld’ Significance, Houston Love, Stormi & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Travis Scott On ‘Astroworld’ Significance, Houston Love, Stormi & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Ralph Lauren Designer Details How Their Most…
 6 hours ago
08.03.18
Trophy Unlocked: NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record,…
 6 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott On ‘Astroworld’ Significance, Houston Love, Stormi…
 7 hours ago
08.03.18
Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s…
 8 hours ago
08.03.18
YG Comes Through With His Third Studio Album…
 8 hours ago
08.03.18
Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana
 8 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For…
 9 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott Accused Of Transphobia On ‘Astroworld’ Album…
 12 hours ago
08.03.18
Drake “In My Feelings” Music Video ft. LaLa…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez…
 24 hours ago
08.02.18
Drake Drops NOLA Heavy “In My Feelings” Video
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
11-Year-Old Alaya High AKA Lay Lay Signs Record…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Big Sean’s Colin Kaepernick Lyric Removed From YG’s…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close