CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For Streaming

The Houston rapper's third album project is an ode to his hometown of sorts.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 – Louis Vuitton – Arrivals and Departures Featuring: Travis Scott Where: Paris, France When: 19 Jan 2017 Credit: Visual/WENN.com **Only available for publication in Germany, Austria, Switzerland.**

The Internet world effectively stopped all they were doing late Thursday (Aug. 2) night into early Friday morning to take in Travis Scott‘s latest album, Astroworld. Fashioned as an ode to the Houston native’s hometown, the album boasts several features including Drake, Swae Lee, and others.

Over the course of 17 tracks, Scott enlists the help of the aforementioned Drake and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, Pharrell Williams, Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos, The Weeknd, Tame Impala and more.

Fans with good ears and a good sense of Internet searching will be able to discover all the features and production credits as the streaming service rollout of the project simply showed the song titles without listing the featured guests.

You can stream Travis Scott’s Astroworld below.

Photo: WENN

Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For Streaming was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For Streaming

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Ralph Lauren Designer Details How Their Most…
 2 hours ago
08.03.18
Trophy Unlocked: NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record,…
 2 hours ago
08.03.18
Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s…
 4 hours ago
08.03.18
YG Comes Through With His Third Studio Album…
 5 hours ago
08.03.18
Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana
 5 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For…
 6 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott Accused Of Transphobia On ‘Astroworld’ Album…
 9 hours ago
08.03.18
Drake “In My Feelings” Music Video ft. LaLa…
 19 hours ago
08.02.18
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez…
 20 hours ago
08.02.18
Drake Drops NOLA Heavy “In My Feelings” Video
 21 hours ago
08.02.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny…
 24 hours ago
08.02.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
11-Year-Old Alaya High AKA Lay Lay Signs Record…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Big Sean’s Colin Kaepernick Lyric Removed From YG’s…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close