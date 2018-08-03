CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana

The move goes in hand with Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent comments that police will no longer arrest citizens for smoking weed in public.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Cannabis Parade, New York

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

The city of New York has been ground zero for a disproportionate amount of arrests related to marijuana possession as it relates to people of color for years, but now a new policy could change that. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has introduced a plan to decriminalize marijuana significantly, backing a recent pledge by Mayor Bill de Blasio for police to stop arresting folks for smoking weed in public.

The Hill reports:

The New York district attorney’s office will no longer prosecute the cases as of Wednesday, except in cases where marijuana is being sold or if an individual involved “poses a significant threat to public safety.”

The new policy is expected to reduce the number of prosecutions for marijuana in Manhattan by 96 percent, from about 5,000 cases annually to fewer than 200 each year, according to a release.

Vance said in a statement that the “needless criminalization of pot smoking” prevents prosecutors from being able to carry out their duties, and urged lawmakers to legalize marijuana fully.

“Our research has found virtually no public safety rationale for the ongoing arrest and prosecution of marijuana smoking, and no moral justification for the intolerable racial disparities that underlie enforcement,” Vance said.

“Tomorrow, our Office will exit a system wherein smoking a joint can ruin your job, your college application, or your immigration status, but our advocacy will continue,” he continued.

New York has long been criticized for its Rockefeller drug laws for the extreme legal responses to individuals possessing small to moderate amounts of narcotics. The NYPD has also stated openly that it intends to relax its approach to marijuana arrests, maintaining a focus on those who are a potential danger to society or immersed in sales.

Photo: WENN

Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Ralph Lauren Designer Details How Their Most…
 2 hours ago
08.03.18
Trophy Unlocked: NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record,…
 2 hours ago
08.03.18
Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s…
 4 hours ago
08.03.18
YG Comes Through With His Third Studio Album…
 5 hours ago
08.03.18
Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana
 5 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For…
 6 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott Accused Of Transphobia On ‘Astroworld’ Album…
 9 hours ago
08.03.18
Drake “In My Feelings” Music Video ft. LaLa…
 19 hours ago
08.02.18
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez…
 20 hours ago
08.02.18
Drake Drops NOLA Heavy “In My Feelings” Video
 21 hours ago
08.02.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny…
 24 hours ago
08.02.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
11-Year-Old Alaya High AKA Lay Lay Signs Record…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Big Sean’s Colin Kaepernick Lyric Removed From YG’s…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close