YG Comes Through With His Third Studio Album ‘Stay Dangerous’ [LISTEN]

YG conjures up the spirit of mid-90's California on his latest LP

It’s been two years since YG‘s sophomore album Brazy was making noise in the hood but today the young blood’s fans finally get the re-up they been waiting on with his latest studio album, Stay Dangerous.

Boasting appearances from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign and Quavo amongst others, Stay Dangerous is 15-cuts deep and features some OG California flavor that’s reminiscent of them Death Row days. Heck, even YG’s outfit on the cover is similar to Tupac’s All Eyez On Me getup.

Check out Stay Dangerous below and let us know if YG got that goya.

https://YG.lnk.to/StayDangerous

STAY DANGEROUS TRACKLIST

1. 10 TIMES

2. BULLETPROOF (FEAT. JAY 305)

3. HANDGUN (FEAT. A$AP ROCKY)

4. SUU WHOOP

5. CANT GET IN KANADA

6. TOO COCKY

7. BIG BANK (FEAT. 2 CHAINZ & BIG SEAN & NICKI MINAJ)

8. POWER (FEAT. TY DOLLA $IGN)

9. SLAY (FEAT. QUAVO)

10. 666 (FEAT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN)

11. TOO BRAZY (FEAT. MOZZY)

12. PUSSY MONEY FAME

13. DEEPER THAN RAP

14. FREE THE HOMIES INTERLUDE

15. BOMPTOWN FINEST

