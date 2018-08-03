CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s Mental State In New Book

This doesn't completely let her off the hook for caping for the struggle president

1 reads
Leave a comment
Omarosa Manigault during an appearance on CBS' 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has intimate knowledge of President Donald Trump after working closely with him as an assistant and while also starring as a contestant on his former NBC show, The Apprentice. In a new book set to release later this month, Omarosa criticizes the president’s mental state, calling some of the words coming out of his mouth “gibberish.”

The Daily Mail exclusively reports:

In an exclusive excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com, Omarosa, 44, who first met Trump when she appeared on The Apprentice and later became an assistant to the president, tells of the dread she felt while watching Trump’s interview with Lester Holt last May.

‘While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied,’ she writes in Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

‘Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff.

‘But I knew something wasn’t right.’

Omarosa was beside herself when the president contradicted the White House party line that FBI head James Comey was fired based on the recommendation by the Department of Justice.

‘For the Lester Holt interview, I watched it on a small TV in the upper press room (the lower press room was built on top of the old swimming pool and turned into the briefing room) by the press secretary’s office,’ she writes.

‘Throughout this erratic and contradictory interview, I kept thinking, ‘Oh no! Oh no! This is bad!

‘Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next.

Manigault-Newman, who inked a seven-figure deal gallery books, will release the book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House on Aug. 14.

Photo:

Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s Mental State In New Book was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s Mental State In New Book

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Ralph Lauren Designer Details How Their Most…
 2 hours ago
08.03.18
Trophy Unlocked: NBA 2K18 Sets New Franchise Record,…
 2 hours ago
08.03.18
Former Trump Shoe Shiner Omarosa Manigualt-Newman Blasts President’s…
 4 hours ago
08.03.18
YG Comes Through With His Third Studio Album…
 5 hours ago
08.03.18
Manhattan DA Sets Policy To Decriminalize Marijuana
 5 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott’s Latest Studio LP ‘Astroworld’ Available For…
 6 hours ago
08.03.18
Travis Scott Accused Of Transphobia On ‘Astroworld’ Album…
 9 hours ago
08.03.18
Drake “In My Feelings” Music Video ft. LaLa…
 19 hours ago
08.02.18
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez…
 20 hours ago
08.02.18
Drake Drops NOLA Heavy “In My Feelings” Video
 20 hours ago
08.02.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny…
 24 hours ago
08.02.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 24 hours ago
08.02.18
11-Year-Old Alaya High AKA Lay Lay Signs Record…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Big Sean’s Colin Kaepernick Lyric Removed From YG’s…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 1 day ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close