$30 Tickets To See Miguel Are Here & We Got The Plug!

Miguel -- Majic Summer Block Party

Source: Kevin Rawls / Odyssey Garza / Majic 102.1

Miguel will be performing LIVE in downtown Indy on August 28th at the Old National Centre and just like you, we can’t wait!

General tickets are already on sale but we got a special deal just for you!

Starting at 10am on Friday August 3rd until Sunday August 5 at 11:59pm, you can purchase tickets for Miguel’s concert for just $30 at! However, to take advantage of this $30 deal you must CLICK HERE  to buy your tickets and use the special password: SUMMER

This deal is only available for a limited time, so get your tickets now and we will see you at the show!

Miguel Indy Concert Flyer

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

$30 Tickets To See Miguel Are Here & We Got The Plug! was originally published on hot963.com

photos
