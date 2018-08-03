CLOSE
Still Stannin’: 6 Songs That Unapologetically Mention Colin Kaepernick’s Name

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

You’ve probably heard by now that EA Sports and the NFL took the petty route by removing Colin Kaepernick‘s name from Big Sean’s verse on YG’s song “Big Bank” in the new Madden ’19.

Both Sean and YG issued an apology to Kaep, revealing that they knew nothing about the omission.

 

Even EA Sports issued a statement soon after, claiming that removing Colin’s name was a mistake.

Well, while they figure that out —here are some other songs to jam out to that shout out the NFL legend’s name unapologetically.

Hit the flip check ’em out.

Still Stannin’: 6 Songs That Unapologetically Mention Colin Kaepernick’s Name was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
