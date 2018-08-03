CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

Whataburger Coming to DFW Airport….?

0 reads
Leave a comment
International Business travel. D-FW Airport. Texas

Source: Donovan Reese / Getty

Update at 9:33 a.m., Aug. 1: In a statement Wednesday morning, Whataburger described the airport lease approval as “one of several steps needed to move forward.”

“There are a number of factors that go into our decision to build a restaurant at any location…at this time, no plans have been finalized,” the company said. “We absolutely love hearing from so many fans traveling through DFW International Airport and are excited about the opportunity to cure their cravings.”

Original post:

There are more than 100 places to grab a bite to eat at DFW International Airport, including more than a dozen that serve hamburgers. But those who prefer their meals just like they like it or simply want to sample fare from an iconic Texas fast-food chain have been out of luck for as long as the airport has been open.

That’s set to change next year, with the first Whataburger in the airport’s 44-year history opening in Terminal E. No official opening date has been set, but the under-renovation concourse where the Whataburger will be located is expected to see flight operations starting next spring.

It’s a Texas match made in heaven, with Whataburger the most-frequently asked about eatery on the airport’s social media channels by the 175,000-plus passengers who pass through DFW each day.

More at DallasNews

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , whataburger dfw airport

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Whataburger Coming to DFW Airport….?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake “In My Feelings” Music Video ft. LaLa…
 14 hours ago
08.02.18
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez…
 16 hours ago
08.02.18
Drake Drops NOLA Heavy “In My Feelings” Video
 16 hours ago
08.02.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 17 hours ago
08.02.18
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny…
 19 hours ago
08.02.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 20 hours ago
08.02.18
11-Year-Old Alaya High AKA Lay Lay Signs Record…
 20 hours ago
08.02.18
Big Sean’s Colin Kaepernick Lyric Removed From YG’s…
 21 hours ago
08.02.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 21 hours ago
08.02.18
Quincy Jones Daughter, Rashida Jones To Co-Direct Netlfix…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
7 Things We Learned From Chloe & Halle…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
White Privilege Watch: Rich White LA Teen Acquitted…
 22 hours ago
08.02.18
Nike Dropping A LeBron x John Elliott Collection…
 23 hours ago
08.02.18
You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds…
 23 hours ago
08.02.18
White Woman Catches Fade For Snatching Protest Poster,…
 23 hours ago
08.02.18
Nintendo’s Retro NES Classic Outsold PlayStation 4 &…
 23 hours ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close