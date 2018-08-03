CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Wealthy White Teenage Crip Acquitted of Murder; Co-Defendants Await Trial

Cameron Terrell, a rich white Los Angeles teenager who lived a double life as a member of the Crips gang, was acquitted of murder and now plans to study law. Terrell, 18, drove the getaway vehicle in the murder of a 21-year-old man and said during the trial he thought he and his crew were going spray-painting.

Cameron Terrell, 18, of Palos Verdes Estates was acquitted of first-degree murder Monday after a 10-day jury deliberation. Prosecutors alleged Terrell was the getaway driver for two South L.A. men suspected of murdering Justin Holmes on October 1 of last year. He also faced two additional counts of attempted murder.

Holmes’ and Terrell’s families were escorted out of the courtroom by deputies separately in order to avoid a confrontation.

Terrell’s defense attorney Jovan Blackwell told reporters Monday he and his client were satisfied with the verdict, though he said his client shouldn’t have charged with anything, “certainly not murder.”

The evidence showed that “Cameron Terrell did not possess any weapons, he did not shoot anybody, he was not part of any conspiracy, or any plan or plot. … At best the evidence suggests that Cameron was a witness,” the defense attorney said, adding that his client made a good story because of his “background, his family, where he resides, his school.”

Terrell drove two 16-year-old crew members in his father’s Mercedes in October 2017 to carry out the hit according to prosecutors. Going under the nicknames “White Boy” and “Milk,” video was shown in court of Terrell recording his crew kicking over candles for Holmes, although it speculated that the slain man was not a gang member.

via HipHopWired

