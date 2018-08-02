Chloe x Halle Bailey might be young but really carry themselves like they’re wise beyond their years. And in a lot of aspects, they are.

In a few short years the sisters from Atlanta have gone from Youtube sensations to Beyoncé’s biggest artists to date. And though they also have recurring roles on Freeform’s Grown-ish, Chloe x Halle continue to ride that music wave that brought them to the forefront.

Today (Aug. 2) the young ladies (accompanied by big poppa Bailey) checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about their road to stardom and humbly explain that they’re living their best life right about now.

From their history with Beyoncé to why they’re not upset with missing out on everyday teen life, Chloe x Halle will give haters a hard time on having reasons to hate on them.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Chloe x Halle on The Breakfast Club.

1. Creation

Chloe and Halle write and produce their music in their living room. They’ve been making music since they were 5 and 7-years-old. And no, they’re not twins.

7 Things We Learned From Chloe & Halle on ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: