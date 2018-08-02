CLOSE
11-Year-Old Alaya High AKA Lay Lay Signs Record Deal With Empire

The Atlanta resident is reportedly the youngest signed female rapper ever.

Source: Alaya High / Instagram

Alaya High, better known to her legion of fans as Lay Lay, has amassed quite the social media following at just 11 years of age by way of her blistering freestyles recorded by her father. The hard work and well-deserved visibility paid off as Lay Lay just inked a deal with Empire, making her reportedly the youngest female rapper to get signed.

Lay Lay took to Instagram to share the news of her signing and effectively stunting inside the Empire offices for a selfie.

“It’s official!!! I am the YOUNGEST FEMALE RAP ARTIST to sign a record deal😱😩😝 I would like to thank my fans @empire @queenalphashawn @buttamurphy @djcone and my DAD @aciehigh_aciehigh44 for making this possible. Look out for my first single “Go Lay Lay Go” ALBUM ON THE WAY!!! 🔥🔥💫💫,” Lay Lay wrote in the caption.

Based on what we could find online, Lay Lay’s claim in being the youngest female rap artist ever signed looks true at the moment. It doesn’t matter in the least bit because she’s definitely poised for stardom. And for reasons, we hope she sticks with the name Princess Laya and can do so without those cats at Lucasfilm tripping about it.

Congratulations to Lay Lay!

Part 2 FreestyleFriday #princessslaya #cheatcodelaylay 💫💥

A post shared by Alaya High (@thatgirl_laylay44) on

Photo: Instagram

