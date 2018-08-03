CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez “Best Friend,” Imasu! “Young Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.18

A Boogie and Tory Lanez have some retro fun and Imasu! gets gully with it. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Ryan Muir

While Cardi B and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s been getting the lions share of New York’s attention for the past few months, the Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s gotten lost in the mix. But now that the aforementioned artists have quieted down a bit A Boogie’s making his move back into the spotlight.

Linking up with Toronto’s Tory Lanez in “Best Friend,” the Boogie Down representative has some fun with a gang of young women while playing pool and pinball machines. Lawd how we miss the arcade scene.

Imasu! Meanwhile takes a stroll through his hood and lamps with his homies in front of some sweet whips for his clip to “Young Boy.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Father, Snap Dogg, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. TORY LANEZ – “BEST FRIEND”

IMASU! – “YOUNG BOY”

FATHER – “WE HAD A DEAL”

SNAP DOGG – “SLIDE”

YUNG BLEU – “UNAPPRECIATED”

QUEEN KEY FT. KING LOUIE – “TOES OUT”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez “Best Friend,” Imasu! “Young Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez “Best Friend,” Imasu! “Young Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.18

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Tory Lanez…
 3 hours ago
08.02.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny…
 7 hours ago
08.02.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 7 hours ago
08.02.18
11-Year-Old Alaya High AKA Lay Lay Signs Record…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
Big Sean’s Colin Kaepernick Lyric Removed From YG’s…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 9 hours ago
08.02.18
Quincy Jones Daughter, Rashida Jones To Co-Direct Netlfix…
 9 hours ago
08.02.18
7 Things We Learned From Chloe & Halle…
 9 hours ago
08.02.18
White Privilege Watch: Rich White LA Teen Acquitted…
 9 hours ago
08.02.18
Nike Dropping A LeBron x John Elliott Collection…
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds…
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
White Woman Catches Fade For Snatching Protest Poster,…
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
Nintendo’s Retro NES Classic Outsold PlayStation 4 &…
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue…
 11 hours ago
08.02.18
Nation Of Islam Issues Statement Over Netflix Cancelling…
 12 hours ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close