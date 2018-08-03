Racism, overt and covert, is at an all time high these days.

If you’re not sure whether the White person you’re interacting with is two seconds away from calling the police on you for no reason — check to see if they’re using the new “I’m high-key racist” hand signal.

Hit the flip to see the new bigoted hand signal and the Wypipo that use it. Stay woke.

via GIPHY

Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The New “I’m Racist AF” Hand Signal was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: