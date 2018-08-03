CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The New “I’m Racist AF” Hand Signal

6 reads
Leave a comment
President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Racism, overt and covert, is at an all time high these days.

 

If you’re not sure whether the White person you’re interacting with is two seconds away from calling the police on you for no reason — check to see if they’re using the new “I’m high-key racist” hand signal.

 

Hit the flip to see the new bigoted hand signal and the Wypipo that use it.  Stay woke.

via GIPHY

Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The New “I’m Racist AF” Hand Signal was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The New “I’m Racist AF” Hand Signal

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 3 hours ago
08.02.18
Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 6 hours ago
08.02.18
Nike Dropping A LeBron x John Elliott Collection…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
White Woman Catches Fade For Snatching Protest Poster,…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
Nintendo’s Retro NES Classic Outsold PlayStation 4 &…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
Nation Of Islam Issues Statement Over Netflix Cancelling…
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K…
 11 hours ago
08.02.18
Musiq Soulchild Caught On Video Hitting Some Questionable…
 12 hours ago
08.02.18
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without…
 12 hours ago
08.02.18
‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & ‘New Mutants’ Set To…
 12 hours ago
08.02.18
Say Nah To The Dress: One Woman’s Simple…
 13 hours ago
08.02.18
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 16 hours ago
08.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close