CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Kanye West and his children appear on their first magazine cover together

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West Harper's Bazaar cover

Source: Harper’s Bazaar / Harper’s Bazaar

Kanye “MAGA” West might be one of the most polarizing figures in pop culture at the moment but regardless to whom or what he’s still one of the biggest celebrities in the game. That being the case it should come as no shock that women’s fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar has decided to let Kanye grace their September issue along with his two seeds, North and Saint.

Labeled the “Icons” issue, a blonde Yeezy and family pose for the black-and-white cover which was editor Carine Roitfeld’s idea. As per Hiphopnmore:“I’m a very family-oriented person, so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols,” she said, adding, “It was amazing to see that some of the industry’s most groundbreaking rock stars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones — even if they are adults.”

And while Kanye and Kim’s kids are bound to grow up in the limelight thanks to their beyond famous parents, Kanye tells Harper’s Bazaar“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.” We wouldn’t worry about that happening.

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar hits newsstands on August 21st.

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar

Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Dropping A LeBron x John Elliott Collection…
 1 hour ago
08.02.18
You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
White Woman Catches Fade For Snatching Protest Poster,…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
Nintendo’s Retro NES Classic Outsold PlayStation 4 &…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
Nation Of Islam Issues Statement Over Netflix Cancelling…
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Musiq Soulchild Caught On Video Hitting Some Questionable…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & ‘New Mutants’ Set To…
 6 hours ago
08.02.18
Say Nah To The Dress: One Woman’s Simple…
 7 hours ago
08.02.18
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged…
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close