CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds Lawsuit

This was an easily avoidable L.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Amber Rose KandyPens

Source: KandyPens/Amber Rose / KandyPens/Amber Rose

Remember that time Amber Rose told everyone she bought Ace Of Diamonds? Well, the strip club promptly sued her because it wasn’t true, and the lawsuit has finally been settled. 

Reports the Blast:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the owners of Ace of Diamonds have dropped their legal battle against Amber Rose. All parties involved in the case have agreed to reach a settlement in principle that will resolve all claims.

Rose was sued in 2017 by SKWS Enterprises, who were upset after Rose told the crowd during the 2017 All Def Movie Awards that she had bought Ace of Diamonds. SKWS said that was not true and sued Rose for slander and sought $1 million in damages.

Along the way, Rose tried to trademark the name Ace of Diamonds, but that was denied.

The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Typically, you can’t get sued for slander if it’s not a lie. Just saying.

Photo: KandyPens/Amber Rose

 

You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds Lawsuit

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Dropping A LeBron x John Elliott Collection…
 1 hour ago
08.02.18
You Care: Amber Rose Settles Ace of Diamonds…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
White Woman Catches Fade For Snatching Protest Poster,…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
Nintendo’s Retro NES Classic Outsold PlayStation 4 &…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
Nation Of Islam Issues Statement Over Netflix Cancelling…
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Musiq Soulchild Caught On Video Hitting Some Questionable…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & ‘New Mutants’ Set To…
 6 hours ago
08.02.18
Say Nah To The Dress: One Woman’s Simple…
 7 hours ago
08.02.18
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged…
 10 hours ago
08.02.18
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close