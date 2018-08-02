CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nike Dropping A LeBron x John Elliott Collection This Weekend [Photos]

This has been the week of LeBron James for real...

Nike LeBron x JE Icon Collection

Source: Nike / NIke

For the past few days, LeBron James has been the talk of the town. From opening a school in his hometown of Akron to keeping it 1000 about Donald Trump, the King’s name has been in the news for all the right reasons, but ultimately his profession is basketball and sports and the attire he sells from it is how he makes his bread and butter.

Just a day after getting a sneak peak at his upcoming LeBron 16‘s, Nike has unveiled that it is releasing a LeBron x John Elliott Icon collection this weekend. If the new sneaker silhouette looks familiar, it should.

As Nike states in the description of the design, “Elliott combined the LeBron 8’s full-length Air tooling with a unique translucent upper featuring court-inspired embroidery.” 

The lifestyle collection should be a hit amongst Los Angelenos who love to stand out whether at basketball games or on the social scene.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when they drop on Nike.com August 4.

Nike LeBron x JE Icon Collection

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike LeBron x JE Icon Collection

Source: Nike / NIke

Photo: Nike

Nike Dropping A LeBron x John Elliott Collection This Weekend [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

