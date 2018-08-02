CLOSE
Say Nah To The Dress: One Woman’s Simple Selfie Went Viral Thanks To The Pattern On Her Dress

People find th craziest things to make a fuss over these days.

The simplest things can transform into a viral moment if the right folks get a hold of it.

Like one woman who’s innocent photo is making headlines, thanks to the pattern on her dress — which resembled a vagina.

 

 

The woman realized what the pattern resembled as soon as she tried the dress on.

But what she didn’t know is how popular it was, until one king lady sent a pic of her mom rocking the “vagina dress”.

 

If you ask a Hollywood A-lister about the Vagina Dress, they’ll probably think you’re talking about the one that almost shows every bit of skin near a the woman’s private area.

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

 

But no matter how you flip it, there’s nothing to see here folks. Cute dresses, though.

