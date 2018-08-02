CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without A Doubt, Knows Dame Dash

1 reads
Leave a comment

Yesterday on The Breakfast Club, former record label exec turned YouTube’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen attempted to avoid questions about Damon Dash calling him a “culture vulture” by saying that he doesn’t know Dame.

As we all know, from his position at Def Jam, he absolutely, without a doubt, knows Dame Dash. In fact, social media got on the case and dug up quite a few photos and videos to prove it. Hit the flip.

6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without A Doubt, Knows Dame Dash was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without A Doubt, Knows Dame Dash

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K…
 3 hours ago
08.02.18
Musiq Soulchild Caught On Video Hitting Some Questionable…
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
6 Photos That Prove Lyor Cohen Absolutely, Without…
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
Say Nah To The Dress: One Woman’s Simple…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged…
 8 hours ago
08.02.18
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 23 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 23 hours ago
08.01.18
Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get…
 23 hours ago
08.01.18
Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires…
 23 hours ago
08.01.18
11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on…
 24 hours ago
08.01.18
NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For…
 24 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 24 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close