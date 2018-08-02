CLOSE
Musiq Soulchild Caught On Video Hitting Some Questionable Notes

Musiq Soulchild & Elle Varner

Source: Dexter A. Jones / Getty

Musiq Soulchild is responsible for some of our favorite songs. We can’t deny that “TeachMe”,  “Love”, and “HalfCrazy” are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his hits. However, after a fan posted a video of Musiq performing live, we can’t help but wonder what’s REALLY going on.

It’s possible the video above was just a bad night, however, social media happened to find another video of Musiq hitting some questionable notes back in 2016. Yikes!

We’re going to just chalk this up as two bad nights. Maybe his inner ears weren’t working.

Musiq Soulchild Caught On Video Hitting Some Questionable Notes was originally published on globalgrind.com

