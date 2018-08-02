CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

Gas Price Up 2 Cents in Texas

0 reads
Leave a comment
Record profits at Shell Record profits at Shell Record profits at Shell

Source: Dave Thompson – PA Images / Getty

Texas and nationwide retail gasoline price rose 2 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.65 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.87 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.54 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide this week at an average $3.08 per gallon.

AAA experts say U.S. gasoline demand strengthened and supply declined, with prices in many states increasing since last week.

via CBS11

2014 Texas Rap Fest

70 photos Launch gallery

2014 Texas Rap Fest

Continue reading Gas Price Up 2 Cents in Texas

2014 Texas Rap Fest

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

dfw gas prices , gas prices dallas , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K…
 2 hours ago
08.02.18
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 6 hours ago
08.02.18
R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged…
 6 hours ago
08.02.18
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 18 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 23 hours ago
08.01.18
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion
 23 hours ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 23 hours ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close