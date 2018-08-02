CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Nissan’s New Tech Will Help Prevent Hot Car Deaths

Nissan’s has a new feature the rear door alert (RDA) system which we first saw in the Nissan Pathfinder last year. This new technology triggers the horn to honk alerting drivers to check the back seat.

Nissan just announced that the 2019 models for eight cars, including the Rogue and Altima, will have this technology and by 2022 RDA will be included on all four-door trucks, sedans, and SUVs.

This is amazing technology!

