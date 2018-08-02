4 reads Leave a comment
Nissan’s has a new feature the rear door alert (RDA) system which we first saw in the Nissan Pathfinder last year. This new technology triggers the horn to honk alerting drivers to check the back seat.
Nissan just announced that the 2019 models for eight cars, including the Rogue and Altima, will have this technology and by 2022 RDA will be included on all four-door trucks, sedans, and SUVs.
This is amazing technology!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kobe Bryant is NOT Coming Back to the NBA, Says His Wife [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Nissan’s New Tech Will Help Prevent Hot Car Deaths
- NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K A Month In Child Support
- Kruz Newz: Garland Police Officer Buys Backpacks and Supplies for the Kids
- Dallas Officials Struggling To Find Solutions That Confiscate Guns From Violent Offenders [VIDEO]
- The 8th Month Brings New Beginnings
- Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
- R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat
- Derez De’Shon Drops New Visuals To Another New Single (Explicit Content)
- Lil Pump Teases A Hidden Track With XXXTentacion
97 Days Of Summer: Ft. Worth Block Party (PHOTO GALLERY)
17 photos Launch gallery
97 Days Of Summer: Ft. Worth Block Party (PHOTO GALLERY)
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
comments – add yours