CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat

0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

R. Kelly’s manager is a wanted man following a death threat he made at the father of one of Kellz’s alleged “sex slaves.”

R. Kelly’s name is back in the headlines today, but this time around it’s focused around his manager’s wrong doing. TMZ reports that Kellz’s manager, James Mason, is wanted by police in the state of Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father of one of Kelly’s girlfriends.

Cops in Henry County, Georgia report that they have an arrest warrant out for James Mason. Back in May, the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of R Kelly’s alleged “sex slaves,” said that Mason called him and threatened his life over the phone, saying, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f*cking kill you.” As a result, cop want to bring Mason in for terroristic threats and acts.

READ MORE

 

R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged…
 5 hours ago
08.02.18
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 16 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry &…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close