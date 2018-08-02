R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat

Via | HotNewHipHop

R. Kelly’s name is back in the headlines today, but this time around it’s focused around his manager’s wrong doing. TMZ reports that Kellz’s manager, James Mason, is wanted by police in the state of Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father of one of Kelly’s girlfriends.

Cops in Henry County, Georgia report that they have an arrest warrant out for James Mason. Back in May, the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of R Kelly’s alleged “sex slaves,” said that Mason called him and threatened his life over the phone, saying, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f*cking kill you.” As a result, cop want to bring Mason in for terroristic threats and acts.

