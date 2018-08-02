CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

UPDATE: Nicki Minaj announced the delay of her Queen album in a since-deleted note shared alongside her new Apple Music playlist. The LP is now scheduled to drop on August 17, though iTunes still lists its release date as August 10.

Read her note below.

My darlings!!! I have a huge surprise that I can’t share until the day before #Queen drops. So in the meantime, check out this playlist I made for you guys. I did #FEFE with my new BFF from BROOKLYN. He’s a little funny looking but he’s really sweet under all those tats. ? New York til da DEF!!!! Ha! Last time I teamed up with YG was for his remix to “My Hitta.”

READ MORE

 

Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged…
 4 hours ago
08.02.18
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 16 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get…
 19 hours ago
08.01.18
Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 20 hours ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry &…
 21 hours ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close