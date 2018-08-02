CLOSE
The 8th Month Brings New Beginnings

Let me make this short and sweet since I literally sat up and let this post remain in drafts for 24 hours. By the way, with August being the number 8 here’s some fun facts that may resonate with you for the month.

 

  • It symbolizes Infinity, rebirth,
  • The 8th chakra is the soul star chakra. The Soul star chakra connects to our higher self, our karmic past lives and it is one of the entry points where spiritual energy comes through and divine unconditional love.
  • Spiritually eight is the goal of the initiate, having gone through the seven stages. Eight is Infinity – Paradise regained.

 

Aug 1, 2018 – Today’s best advice is to ask yourself whether, given a second chance, you would do the same thing? A situation may reverse and give you an opportunity to give things another thought when retrograde Mars squares Uranus (where meanings constantly expand) over the next four days.(keep scrolling if there’s an advertisement)

The conditions are applicable tonight as well when people go back to a starting point and words magically make the truth ever so clear. Relationships acquire new meanings under the Aries moon. Singles have the opportunity to explore new types of relationships that could take a surprising turn.

August , Number 8 , spirituality

