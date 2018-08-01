J.R. Smith might not know the time, but one thing he’s certain of is that he’s apparently not into getting photos snapped of him in public. The Cleveland Cavaliers player allegedly took a man’s phone while in New York and tossed it after the picture was snapped and now the NYPD wants to talk to him about it.

TMZ Sports reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us … they got a call around 2:30 AM on Sunday morning from a guy who says he tried to take a picture with the Cleveland Cavs star outside of The Park, a hotspot in Chelsea.

Smith allegedly turned the fan down — telling him no photos — but he snapped one anyway … and Smith snapped too.

We’re told … Smith allegedly approached the fan and snatched the phone out of his hand and then launched it into a nearby construction zone. The fan claims his $800 phone was damaged and he has filed a report with police.

Apparently, the phone Smith tossed belonged to Twitter user @kobigalvis, whose friend @_The_G0dfather documented the moment.

Smith isn’t facing charges yet as everything is under a speculative lens at the moment. What a week to be a Cavs player.

Peep the tweets below.

https://twitter.com/_The_G0dfather/status/1023458847376199680

https://twitter.com/_The_G0dfather/status/1023460463391244288

https://twitter.com/_The_G0dfather/status/1023465199561527296

https://twitter.com/_The_G0dfather/status/1023498600888913920

—

Photo: Getty

NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For Allegedly Taking Fan’s Phone & Tossing It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: